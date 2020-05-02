Mother of Rep. Tom Miles passes away after battle with COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Representative Tom Miles said his mother passed away on Friday after a battle with COVID-19.

Rep. Miles released the following statement on his Facebook page:

Dear Friends,

My momma passed away peacefully at around 5:45 this evening after her battle with COVID-19.

She was my rock, my biggest cheerleader, my best friend and a loving wife, mother, daughter, nurse, hero and friend to countless others.

Her love for me was constant and her support unwavering.

To have a momma like I had is truly a blessing for which I will always be thankful. She taught me so much, and I hope I will live up to her example of selfless service to others.

I want to extend gratitude to those who prayed and supported our family through this heartbreaking time.

I am grateful for the kind heroics of the doctors and nurses who did everything they could to heal and comfort Momma through this ordeal. As a nurse who spent her last working days trying to help those who had this terrible virus, my mother knew all too well the effort and energy her caregivers were providing her, and she appreciated their help so much.

I think she would want me to say that all our healthcare front-line workers are the heroes in this pandemic. She appreciated you all so much, and she was so proud to be one of your special number.

I love you, Momma. And I will see you again. This I know.

Rep. Tom Miles, District 75