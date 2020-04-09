MRA teacher donates gloves to UMMC

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Matthew Bramuchi works as a science teacher at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, but he’s teaching students remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For days, he was hearing about the needs of healthcare workers, who are battling the pandemic. So, he decided to share something he had plenty of.

“You know, I just decided that I didn’t want these boxes of gloves collecting dust. I wanted them saving lives. So, I reached out to those over at UMMC, and they were more than happy to help me donate them to those guys,” Bramuchi explained.

The gloves are not the only way he’s getting healthcare workers what they need. Bramuchi said he’s also challenged his students. He’s working with them to make 3D masks.

“I said, ‘Alright, look. Let’s each design, let’s each work on getting some designs for masks.”