JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and 17 other states filed an amicus brief to challenge the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors on Wednesday, February 16.

This follows Georgia’s challenge against the mandate. The district court judge in the Georgia case stayed implementation of the mandate. The United States Department of Justice appealed.

In November 2021, a federal district court judge stayed the mandate in a different case filed by Mississippi, Indiana and Louisiana for the three states.

The Attorney Generals of Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas also filed an amicus brief.

Mississippi’s amicus brief was filed in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.