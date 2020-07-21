MS Blood Services in need of donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) hosted a blood drive in Brandon on Tuesday, July 21.

The blood drive happened in the parking lot of Van’s Butcher Shop off of MS 468.

Loria Windom with MBS said the organization is always in need of blood donations, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Windom, antibody testing is available at most mobile MBS units. The blood drive will end at 2:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: