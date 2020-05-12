MS National Guard honors healthcare heroes at V.A. Medical Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi National Guard thanked nurses and healthcare workers at the V.A. Medical Center in Jackson on Tuesday. On the last day of National Nurses Week, nearly 50 soldiers and airmen clapped for the healthcare workers as they entered the hospital.

“This was the last stop because the timing was very significant for Sonny Montgomery and the Mississippi V.A., and it was just a pretty awesome opportunity,” sait LTC Deidre Smith, Director of Public Affairs for the Mississippi National Guard.

Tuesday marks the 14th year since Mississippi guardsman and innovator Sonny Montgomery passed away.

“He’s done so much for the benefits of these soldiers. The G.I. Bill, Montgomery Bill, helps them with their education. So being out here to support a center that’s named after our hero, is special, very special for us,” said Adjutant General for Mississippi Janson Durr Boyles.

The Mississippi National Guard recognized the healthcare heroes at the V.A. Medical Center as they faced another day of battle against the coronavirus.

“Just the recognition of what’s happening. I’m a Mississippi veteran myself, and 27% of our employees are vets. So, this is extra special,” said V.A. Medical Center Director Dr. David Walker.

“To give back to the medical professionals who are fighting against COVID-19 is very humbling, and it feels really good. So, it’s been an honor to do this,” said Smith.