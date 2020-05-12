MS Public Service Commission extends suspension of utility disconnections to May 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission reviewed the order that was passed by the Commission on March 15 that temporarily suspends disconnections of certain utility services for 60 days, including water, sewer, electricity and natural gas services.

The original action was taken in response to Governor Tate Reeves’s Declaration of a State of Emergency on March 14, 2020, and requests by the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency regarding the pubic health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result of work place closures and the need to maintain healthy home environments, the Commission recognized that any loss of essential utility services would challenge the ability of families to safely shelter at home,” Commissioner Brent Bailey said. “However, as Mississippi’s economy begins to reopen, we must also allow utilities to take steps towards normal operations.”

“Today, the Commission voted to extend the suspension order until 5:00 p.m. on May 26, 2020, to allow customers this time to call their utility companies and work out any payment plans going forward,” Commissioner Bailey said. “While the public health emergency still reigns, the economic impacts for customers (recurring non-payment) and utilities (reduced revenues) have to be considered as well. This short-term extension should be framed as a transition period for consumers and utilities to work together to find amenable solutions to getting balances reduced and current in a timely fashion. We implore customers to take action and contact their utility companies to avoid disruption to their services following the expiration of this extension.”