MSDH: 1,646 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths from June 17 to June 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting a combined total of 1,646 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi from June 17 to June 21. The state reported 40 new deaths during that time span.

That brings the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 22,287 with 978 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

