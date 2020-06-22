MSDH: 485 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, June 22, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 485 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state.
According to MSDH, an additional 225 people are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations
The department’s daily COVID-19 update has been suspended while they work to resolve technical issues with its data reporting system. The daily numbers have not been updated since June 18, 2020.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
