MSDH: 485 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, June 22, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 485 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state.

According to MSDH, an additional 225 people are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The department’s daily COVID-19 update has been suspended while they work to resolve technical issues with its data reporting system. The daily numbers have not been updated since June 18, 2020.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

