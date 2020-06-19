MSDH addresses delay of COVID-19 data

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) apologized for the interruption of COVID-19 date on its website. According to MSDH, the agency is working to address legacy software issues, which is impacting its ability to create detailed reports.

Additional detailed analysis of data will not be available until the agency resolves these software issues. In the meantime, watch for daily case counts and deaths on HealthyMS.com/COVID-19 and all social media.

“We appreciate the importance of extensive data and hope to rectify the situation as quickly as possible while working to attain a more sustainable solution,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

LATEST STORIES: