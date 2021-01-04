MSDH announces phases for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced Mississippi is currently in Phase 1a of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Phase 1a includes vaccinating long-term facilities and healthcare personnel, including physicians, nurses and clinical staff.

On Monday, MSDH opened 18 drive-through sites throughout the state to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers and health facilities staff. An appointment is required.

Mississippi Vaccination Phases

