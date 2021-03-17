MSDH closes vaccination, testing sites due to severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced all of its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites and testing locations will be closed on Wednesday, March 17, due to severe weather.

All vaccination appointments for Wednesday have been rescheduled for a later date at their original time. Patients are asked to check their email, texts or phone messages for a notification of their new appointment date.

