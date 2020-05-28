MSDH: COVID-19 cluster related to Northeast Mississippi funeral

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting a cluster of COVID-19 infections related to a recent funeral in Northeast Mississippi.

The funeral and after-service gathering were held on May 17, 2020, in the city of Baldwyn (located in Lee and Prentiss counties) and were attended by 100 people.

According to MSDH, at least seven COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and at least two cases in out-of-state residents have been identified in individuals who attended the event. Several other potential cases are under investigation.

Individuals who attended the graveside service on May 17 at 1:00 p.m. and the after-service gathering from 2:00 P.M. – 6:30 p.m. are advised to monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath).

If symptoms develop, they should immediately isolate themselves and contact their healthcare provider.