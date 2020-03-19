MSDH: Elective surgical procedures must be rescheduled

1  of  2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Given the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the shortage of protective medical equipment, the Mississippi State Department of Health advised that non-essential medical visits must be postponed a this time.

The following measures should be taken:

· Physician, hospitals and medical centers must defer elective surgical and diagnostic procedures until COVID-19 spread has been diminished and the supply of protective medical equipment is restored.

· Physicians and providers should reschedule non-urgent medical appointments for a later date.

· Dentists must delay non-emergency or routine dental procedures.

· Patients should reschedule any non-essential procedures, surgeries or medical visits until the threat of COVID-19 is diminished

