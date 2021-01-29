MSDH leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine availability in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) held news conference on Friday regarding COVID-19 vaccine availability in the state.

Health officials said additional allotments of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available next week.

On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves announced 15,000 new appointments to get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine were now available in Mississippi.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can try to make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.