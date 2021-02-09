MSDH offering free COVID-19 testing in February

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering additional free COVID-19 testing through the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.

This new testing opportunity is in addition to the regular testing already being done by MSDH. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. No vaccinations will be given.

Upcoming testing events

When: 2-5:45 p.m., February 17

Where: Jackson Revival Center, 4655 Terry Road, Jackson

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 20

Where: Port Gibson Fairgrounds, 1120 Highway 61 North, Port Gibson

When: 2-6 p.m., February 20

Where: Iglesia de Dios Fuente de Vida, 223 Lonnie T. Jenkins, Pearl

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 25

Where: Bella-Rouge Healthcare Inc., 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 27

Where: Hermanville Fire Station, 4117 Old Highway 18, No. 4, Hermanville