MSDH offering free COVID-19 testing in February

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering additional free COVID-19 testing through the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.  

This new testing opportunity is in addition to the regular testing already being done by MSDH. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. No vaccinations will be given. 

Upcoming testing events 

When: 2-5:45 p.m., February 17 

Where: Jackson Revival Center, 4655 Terry Road, Jackson 

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 20 

Where:  Port Gibson Fairgrounds, 1120 Highway 61 North, Port Gibson 

When: 2-6 p.m., February 20 

Where: Iglesia de Dios Fuente de Vida, 223 Lonnie T. Jenkins, Pearl 

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 25 

Where:  Bella-Rouge Healthcare Inc., 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez 

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 27 

Where: Hermanville Fire Station, 4117 Old Highway 18, No. 4, Hermanville 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories