MSDH offering free COVID-19 testing in February

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering additional free COVID-19 testing through the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.
This new testing opportunity is in addition to the regular testing already being done by MSDH. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. No vaccinations will be given.
Upcoming testing events
When: 2-5:45 p.m., February 17
Where: Jackson Revival Center, 4655 Terry Road, Jackson
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 20
Where: Port Gibson Fairgrounds, 1120 Highway 61 North, Port Gibson
When: 2-6 p.m., February 20
Where: Iglesia de Dios Fuente de Vida, 223 Lonnie T. Jenkins, Pearl
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 25
Where: Bella-Rouge Healthcare Inc., 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 27
Where: Hermanville Fire Station, 4117 Old Highway 18, No. 4, Hermanville