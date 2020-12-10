MSDH offering free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering additional free COVID-19 testing through the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.
This new testing opportunity is in addition to the regular testing already being done by MSDH. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
Upcoming testing events
- When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 12
- Where: Pattison Fire Department, 10049 Highway 547, Pattison
- When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 15
- Where: Bella-Rouge Healthcare Inc., 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez
- When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 19
- Where: Scott County Coliseum, 151 Erle Johnston Dr., Forest
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., December 19
- Where: Smith-Wills Stadium, 1200 Lakeland Dr., Jackson
- When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 20
- Where: Vietnamese Buddhist Temple, 179 Oak St., Biloxi
