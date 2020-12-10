MSDH offering free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering additional free COVID-19 testing through the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.

This new testing opportunity is in addition to the regular testing already being done by MSDH. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Upcoming testing events

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 12 Where: Pattison Fire Department, 10049 Highway 547, Pattison

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 15 Where: Bella-Rouge Healthcare Inc., 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 19 Where: Scott County Coliseum, 151 Erle Johnston Dr., Forest

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., December 19 Where: Smith-Wills Stadium, 1200 Lakeland Dr., Jackson

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 20 Where: Vietnamese Buddhist Temple, 179 Oak St., Biloxi

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 20

