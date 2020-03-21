MSDH recommends all restaurants & bars suspend dine-in service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) now recommends that all restaurant and bars suspend dine-in service in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), effective immediately.

This recommendation is for the foreseeable future. Restaurants may still offer carryout or delivery orders to their customers.

“This will in no way affect gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores or food marts” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH.

Additionally, the MSDH is recommending that Mississippi residents not attend funerals, weddings, church services or other community or social events with expected attendance of more than 10 people.

Currently, Mississippi has reported 80 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death. A significant increase in positive cases and additional deaths are expected.

Dobbs said that as this virus continues to spread rapidly, prevention has never been more important. Preventive measures Mississippians can take include the following: