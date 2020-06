JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced that the Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic, traditionally held on July 4, will take place as a virtual event for 2020. Participants will be able to choose a 5k Run or a 5k Walk and complete the race in their own time at any location they choose. The event will continue to benefit the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, a 501(c)3 organization, and its programs in the community.

“In our 25th year of the Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic, we are asking our loyal participants to continue to support the event they know and love through the changes planned for the 2020 race. Our goal has always been to encourage families, friends, coworkers and the community to be active and healthy and to kick off the 4th of July holiday with this special tradition. That goal remains the same even though we won’t be together this year.” said Andrea Patterson, Race Director and Museum Community Relations and Marketing Director.