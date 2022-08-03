JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 1,575 new cases on Wednesday, August 3.

Ten additional deaths were reported during that time. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 880,758 with 12,675 deaths. MSDH also reported 210 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH is tracking the COVID-19 activity in the state by counties. Neighbors can see the current level of COVID-19 activity in their counties on the agency’s website.

The Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The number is 877-978-6453.