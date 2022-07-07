JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,844 new cases

No deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 843,191 with 12,543 deaths. MSDH also reported 176 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH is tracking the COVID-19 activity in the state by counties. Neighbors can see the current level of COVID-19 activity in their counties on the agency’s website.

The Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The number is 877-978-6453.