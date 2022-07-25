JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 3,426 new cases for the three-day period of July 22 through July 24.

One additional death was reported during that time. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 869,466 with 12,604 deaths. MSDH also reported 212 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH is tracking the COVID-19 activity in the state by counties. Neighbors can see the current level of COVID-19 activity in their counties on the agency’s website.

The Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The number is 877-978-6453.