JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 3,681 new cases on Monday, July 11.

One additional death was reported. The new cases were reported to the department between July 8 and July 10.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 848,886 with 12,546 deaths. MSDH also reported 179 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH is tracking the COVID-19 activity in the state by counties. Neighbors can see the current level of COVID-19 activity in their counties on the agency’s website.

The Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The number is 877-978-6453.