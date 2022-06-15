JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,100 new cases.

The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 818,550 with 12,489 deaths. MSDH also reported 112 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH is tracking the COVID-19 activity in the state by counties. Neighbors can see the current level of COVID-19 activity in their counties on the agency’s website.

The Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The number is 877-978-6453.