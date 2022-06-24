JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,377 new cases.

Two additional deaths were also reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 828,389 with 12,507 deaths. MSDH also reported 142 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Health officials said COVID-19 cases in the state are rising at an accelerating rate, along with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

MSDH is tracking the COVID-19 activity in the state by counties. Neighbors can see the current level of COVID-19 activity in their counties on the agency’s website.

The Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The number is 877-978-6453.