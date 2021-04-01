MSDH searching for community COVID-19 vaccination partners

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) Office of Preventive Health and Healthy Equity announced the department is searching for organizations statewide to host vaccination efforts in their community. MSDH’s Office of Preventive Health and Healthy Equity works to reduce health disparities related to COVID-19 in minority and rural populations.

“The Office of Health Equity addresses disparities primarily in Hispanic, Black, Vietnamese and rural populations. We identify the disparities and gaps that exist and find ways to engage with the communities to get them what they need. We have been providing testing opportunities, giving out PPE and promoting health education in these communities. Vaccination is our next step in reducing the impact of COVID-19,” said Victor D. Sutton, Ph.D., MPPA, Director of the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.

“We are partnering with Federally Qualified Health Centers to increase vaccination efforts around the state, focusing on vulnerable and rural populations. What we need now are new local partners to help us bring vaccinations into communities that have not had the access that other Mississippians have had so far,” said Chigozie Udemgba, Dr.PH, CHES, Director of the Office of Health Equity.

As a community partner, organizations, groups, businesses, municipalities and cities will help identify those needing vaccinations. The COVID-19 Health Equity Response Team will work to schedule the event.

If organizations would like to host a vaccination event in a minority or rural Mississippi community, the can contact the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-978-6453.