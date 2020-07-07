MSDH announces elective surgeries will be limited in some counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) held a news conference about COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

The agency reported 957 new cases, along with 44 additional deaths on Tuesday.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced the agency released a public health order that would limit elective surgeries for some counties. The counties include Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Jones, Washington and Forrest counties.

MSDH will live stream the news press conference on its Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES: