MSDH addresses recent spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Thursday, June 25, to address the recent spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state.
On Thursday, 1,092 new cases were reported.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers will address the media at 5:00 p.m. at MSDH. The department will livestream the news conference on its Facebook page.
