JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the recent decline in COVID-19 activity in the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will reduce the COVID-19 data it issues daily. These changes include fewer demographic charts and less frequent updates to a number of daily charts and reports.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said, “We are moving to a broader and sustainable surveillance system and data reports.”

MSDH will continue to provide newly reported COVID-19 cases and associated deaths, current COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the number of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care settings Monday through Friday.

Details of data reporting changes:

MSDH will provide weekly updates of county level cases and deaths and county snapshots, COVID-19 vaccination reports and data, cases, and deaths by age group by week, COVID-19 testing activity by week, and will provide social media posts of COVID-19 updates weekly.

MSDH will provide monthly updates of overall deaths by cause, (Mississippi Provisional Death Counts), and pediatric MIS-C cases (more frequently as needed).

MSDH will discontinue publishing weekly lab testing numbers, some redundant demographic charts of sex, race and ethnicity, COVID-19 associated deaths by underlying condition, cumulative cases and deaths by county, two-week incidence maps, tables and rankings, hospital bed availability interactive map and estimated recoveries by week.

These reporting changes will be made starting on Thursday, March 10. According to MSDH, the agency will increase the frequency and type of COVID-19 reporting as needed if Mississippi returns to higher rates of COVID-19.