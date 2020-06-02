MSDH to release names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After reviewing the recent Hinds County Chancery Court ruling regarding the release of possible protected patient information, the Mississippi Attorney General’s office recommended that the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) release the names of current long-term care facilities that have COVID-19 outbreaks.

Beginning Wednesday, June 3, the names of these facilities will be posted on the MSDH website and updated daily. MSDH officials said the list will include the name and county of the facility only, not a breakdown of the number of cases associated with each facility.