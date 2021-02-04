MSDH to schedule second doses of COVID-19 vaccine through emails or hotline number

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced it’s improving the current system of scheduling second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials said the department will now schedule second doses through reminder emails or the hotline number.

For those who have already received a first vaccine, they will now receive an email message with instructions on scheduling your second appointment. 

The hotline number is 877-978-6453. Click here for more information about scheduling a vaccine appointment.

