MSDH vaccinates African American physicians against COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) immunization team provided COVID-19 vaccinations to African American physicians in the Jackson area. According to officials, this was part of MSDH’s commitment to ensuring COVID-19 vaccine access to African American healthcare professionals.

State health officials have been touting the safety of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. They hope Tuesday’s vaccinations will encourage those in the African American community to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available to the general public.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories