MSDH: 6 cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health announced six people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Two of the three new cases were reported in Forrest County. A woman, who is older than 65, was hospitalized with the virus, and an adult man has been isolated at home.

The third new case was an adult in Leflore County.

The first case of the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday out of Forrest County.

MSDH said they would not say where two of the cases were located.