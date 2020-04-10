MSGOP State Convention postponed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Republican Party’s state convention, originally scheduled for May 15 and 16, has been postponed. The decision comes after Governor Tate Reeves issued an executive order granting political parties flexibility in conducting their state conventions.

Leaders with the MSGOP said they hope to reschedule its state convention as soon as it is safe to do so.

In conjunction with the postponement of the state convention, the MSGOP is postponing all precinct caucuses and county conventions that would have been held in April.

“I appreciate Gov. Reeves for prioritizing the health and safety of Mississippians and issuing an executive order that grants the MSGOP flexibility in conducting our state convention and our county and precinct caucuses,” MSGOP Chairman Lucien Smith said. “These events are an important part of the political process and while we were looking forward to holding them, I greatly appreciate Gov. Reeves’ granting us the flexibility to hold them later in the interest of public health and welfare.”

The MSGOP will issue guidance on new dates for its state convention and for county conventions and precinct caucuses as social distancing and health requirements further develop.