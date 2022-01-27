RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) will host a virtual townhall on Tuesday, February 8 from 2:30 pm until 4:00 pm.
The townhall will focus on COVID-19 and include a diverse panel of professionals from across the state. The first hour of the townhall will be discussion amongst the experts, followed by a question and answer session from the public.
The townhall is focused on answering the following topics:
- Access to testing and current protocols
- Types of treatments available and when they should be administered
- What COVID looks like in Mississippi moving forward
- Is the vaccine what is best for you and your familyVaccine myths and facts
To join the townhall, click here.