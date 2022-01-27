RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) will host a virtual townhall on Tuesday, February 8 from 2:30 pm until 4:00 pm.

The townhall will focus on COVID-19 and include a diverse panel of professionals from across the state. The first hour of the townhall will be discussion amongst the experts, followed by a question and answer session from the public.

The townhall is focused on answering the following topics:

Access to testing and current protocols

Types of treatments available and when they should be administered

What COVID looks like in Mississippi moving forward

Is the vaccine what is best for you and your familyVaccine myths and facts

To join the townhall, click here.