MSU Alumni Association cancels tailgate for Fall 2020

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State University Alumni Association announced the official Alumni Association Tailgate for Fall 2020 has been canceled.

The association canceled the tailgate due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They released the following statement:

After careful considerations regarding the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the Official Alumni Association Tailgate for this fall. This is not a decision we have taken lightly, as this is an incredibly important and exciting event that brings MSU alumni and friends together from near and far. However, our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel toward the health and safety of our Bulldog family. We will continue to explore other ways to engage our loyal alumni community and look forward to resuming our annual in-person event programming once it is safe to do so. Until then, stay safe and Hail State! Mississippi State University Alumni Association

