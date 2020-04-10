Universities in Mississippi announce refunds for students affected by COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Universities in Mississippi announced refunds for students for several Spring 2020 expenses due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) voted to authorize the issuance of refunds for some student expenditures.

The University of Mississippi announced the following changes:

The university will issue prorated refunds to students who paid for university-sponsored Student Housing, meal plans and parking fees.

Each eligible student will receive a prorated refund to their Bursar account.

If the student has a current outstanding balance, the refund will be applied to that balance.

All refunds will be prorated for the period from March 16 (the day that classes were scheduled to resume after Spring Break) until May 10 (two days after the end of final exams).

For further information concerning refunds, please visit the FAQ page on the university’s COVID-19 web page or send questions to bursar@olemiss.edu.

Mississippi State University announced the following changes:

Students enrolled in meal plans with our MSU Dining Services partner, Aramark, will have the remainder of their meal plans rolled over into Fall 2020 unless the student is graduating, in which case, the student will receive a pro-rated refund on the unused portion of their plan.

Parking & Transit Services will provide pro-rated parking refunds for all commuter students and students who did not remain on campus to live in university residence halls after March 16, 2020.

All refunds will be applied to students’ MSU accounts and will first apply to any current outstanding charges.

Any unused balance will be distributed to students via direct deposit or refund check. All late payments and financing charges will be waived through the end

of the semester.

of the semester. Students who did not remain on campus to live in university residence halls after March 16, 2020 will receive a pro-rated refund of their Spring 2020 housing contract.

Students who withdrew from the university before March 16, 2020 will not be issued a refund.

Additionally, students whose housing was paid from institutional scholarships, MSU foundation scholarships, or MSU Athletics will not receive a refund. Housing refunds will be applied to student accounts by May 10, 2020.

Click here for more information from MSU.

Southern Miss announced the following chages: