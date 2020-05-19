MSU campus physician to discuss effects of COVID-19 online

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The executive director of Mississippi State’s University Health Services is set to share expertise on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday during a question-and-answer series.

Dr. Clifton Story, a physician with the John C. Longest Student Health Center, will be interviewed live May 21 at 1 p.m. by Julia Osman, director of the university’s Institute for the Humanities and associate professor of history. The interview will be broadcast on the Institute’s Facebook page and is available to the public.

As part of an ongoing series through the Institute for the Humanities, Osman said this session will offer participants an opportunity to talk directly with a local physician, addressing concerns or questions they have about COVID-19.

“Dr. Story is the chief of medicine at the Longest Student Health Center, so he will have valuable information to share about how the health center has been and will continue to monitor and treat people who show symptoms of the virus,” Osman said.