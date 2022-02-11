STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi State University’s (MSU) COVID-19 Task Force announced effective immediately MSU will only require masks in instructional spaces, like classrooms, labs, and studios, as well as the Longest Student Health Center.

All other indoor locations will be mask optional. The MSU COVID-19 Task Force made this recommendation based on continued downward trends in COVID-19 cases, positivity, and other metrics on campus.