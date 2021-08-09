MSU Extension Service: Getting vaccinated prevents more COVID-19 mutations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading three times as easily as previous strains in Mississippi and unvaccinated patients making up most of the state’s cases. Now, getting vaccinated is more critical than ever to slow the spread.

According to studies from the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, 39% of Mississippians had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while only a third were fully vaccinated as of August 5.

MSU Extension health specialist David Buys said most of those who have tested positive despite being vaccinated have either been asymptomatic or exhibited less severe symptoms than unvaccinated patients.

“Of people in hospitals with COVID-19, 89% are unvaccinated. We’re seeing that folks hesitant to get the vaccine who talk with a physician, family member, or friend can resolve their concerns and get the vaccine,” he said. “People are observing that friends and family members have gotten the vaccine are not having any strange reactions or threat to their health. More people are gaining confidence in the vaccine’s safety and seeing the odds of suffering side effects from COVID are far greater than that of the shot.”

MSU is partnering with Delta Health Alliance to encourage Mississippians to get a COVID-19 vaccination.