MSU Extension staff member tests positive for coronavirus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University Extension staff member in Pike County is the first MSU-affiliated staff member confirmed with a case of COVID-19.

A member of the Pike County Extension Office staff in the Magnolia office tested positively after leaving the office while feeling unwell. The staff member was advised of his status on Wednesday [March 18] evening. MSU will not identify the staff member.

The MSU Extension leadership advised the staffer and all associated colleagues to self-quarantine as provided for in federal and state emergency guidelines, which they have done. The office will be temporarily closed.

MSU will provide a professional cleaning and disinfection procedure for the Magnolia Extension Office in addition to following all applicable COVID-19 response guidelines.

For additional information, contact Sid Salter at 662-325-7454 or 601-507-8004.

Mississippi State University Extension