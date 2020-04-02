MSU High Voltage Lab works to retrofit 550 ventilators

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University researchers are working to convert more than 550 ventilators from battery power to AC power. The ventilators will be used in the state’s medical response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

University leaders said MSU’s Paul B. Jacob High Voltage Laboratory was contacted by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning this week to discuss converting the battery-powered ventilators. Once converted to AC power, the ventilators will be sent to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

“I am proud that our talented researchers can put their expertise to use as Mississippi continues the battle against COVID-19,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “These ventilators will allow our state’s outstanding medical professionals to save more lives and provide needed care, and I appreciate the team at our High Voltage Lab working to put these to use as fast as possible. MSU stands ready to assist in this fight in any way we can.”

The ventilators are expected to be ready for use by the end of this week.