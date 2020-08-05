Coronavirus Information

Mt. Helm Baptist Church to host free COVID-19 antibody testing

Coronavirus
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Moss Point Visionary Circle (MPVC) will provide free COVID-19 antibody tests at Mt. Helm Baptist Church in Jackson. The tests will be offered on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Drive-up testing is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., or whenever the supplies run out. The testing for that day will be antibody (fingerstick) testing, not the swabs. It does not test for the virus.

Persons are requested to bring insurance card, if covered.

MPVC is a 501(c)(3) organization that can be contacted at 601-345-1903 or visit them at www.mosspointvisionary.org.

