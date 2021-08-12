Mt Olive Baptist Church to host vaccine event in Hattiesburg

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Saturday, August 14, Mt Olive Baptist Church in Hattiesburg will host a pop-up vaccine opportunity from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

May be an image of text that says 'VACCINATION CLINIC MOUNT OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH 313COUNTRY CLUB ROAD SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 1 PM -3 PM NO COST το PATIENT. VACCINES AVAILABLE: JOHNSON & JOHNSON (AGES 18+) PFIZER (AGES 12+) HATTIESBURG CLINIC'

According to Hattiesburg leaders, the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and up will both be available.

There is no cost to the patient. This service is provided through a partnership with Mount Olive Baptist Church and Hattiesburg Clinic.

Mt Olive Baptist Church is located at 1313 Country Club Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories