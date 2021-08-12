Mt Olive Baptist Church to host vaccine event in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Saturday, August 14, Mt Olive Baptist Church in Hattiesburg will host a pop-up vaccine opportunity from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to Hattiesburg leaders, the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and up will both be available.

There is no cost to the patient. This service is provided through a partnership with Mount Olive Baptist Church and Hattiesburg Clinic.

Mt Olive Baptist Church is located at 1313 Country Club Road.