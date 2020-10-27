Multimillion-dollar educational innovation effort in Mississippi to help vulnerable families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Head Start, public school districts, The Office of the Governor of Mississippi, and numerous nonprofit partners and more organizations are teaming up to bring an innovative learning solution to vulnerable families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This partnership will have educational nonprofit Waterford.org launch the Waterford Upstart Pandemic Recovery Path program – a 16-week educational program to serve low-income families with preschool-aged children affected by the pandemic.

The program will serve 2,500 preschool-aged children from November 1, 2020 to February 5, 2021 and Mississippi’s Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund (GEER) will allocate nearly $2 million in funding for the duration of the program.

As part of the program, any family that needs internet access or a laptop will receive it, and children will be served educationally through an adjusted version of Waterford.org’s flagship at-home kindergarten readiness program, Waterford Upstart, using Waterford Upstart’s comprehensive reading software for 20 minutes a day, five days a week.

Families with four-year-old children are strongly encouraged to register before the November 1st deadline at waterfordupstart.org.

