MVSU announces phased return to campus

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Valley State University has announced plans to implement a phased approach to reopening the university amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Monday, August 17, 2020, learning and instruction will be 100% online for the first three weeks. New Student Academy for first-time freshmen and transfer students will continue to take place August 13-16; however, these events will be held virtually.

MVSU students who will be residing on-campus will have the option to check-in based on the date and time already established in their housing notice. Since classes will now be 100% online for the first three weeks, the university recommends that students delay their arrival until the weekend of September 6-8.

By delaying students’ arrival on-campus, MVSU leaders said there will be a gradual move-in schedule, which will reduce density and ensure appropriate physical distancing, the availability of personal protective equipment, disinfection supplies, and access to proper testing capabilities for COVID-19.

MVSU will begin phasing in in-person instruction on September 9. Courses will be conducted with reduced class sizes and will follow the guidelines and protocols outlined in the University’s “Safety in Motion” Health and Safety Plan.

Courses scheduled as 100% online courses will continue to be delivered virtually. The university will reopen various services, such as library services and student activities, with significant restrictions in place.

For more MVSU COVID-19 related news and updates, visit www.mvsu.edu/coronavirus-response.

LATEST STORIES: