MVSU to host virtual commencement exercise for Spring 2020 graduates

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mississippi Valley State University will recognize its Springs 2020 graduates in a virtual commencement.

The online commencement is set to stream on the university’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9. Links to both sites will be posted on the homepage of the university’s webpage (www.mvsu.edu) later this month.

“Bidding our seniors farewell one final time before they venture off into the world is one of my greatest joys as a University President,” said MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr.

“After making the difficult decision to postpone graduation, I challenged our commencement committee to come up with an alternative that would allow us to celebrate our graduates. Together, we decided that hosting a virtual ceremony would be the safest way to honor our student on their special day.”

The Spring 2020 Golden Graduates, members of MVSU’s Class of 1970, will also be recognized in honor of their 50th anniversary as MVSU alumni.

In addition to the virtual graduation ceremony, MVSU graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in a traditional commencement exercise later this year.