Mystery illness in kids linked to COVID-19 found in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first suspected case of a mystery illness in children, believed to be linked to COVID-19, has been reported in Mississippi.

The illness is a rare, but deadly inflammatory disease. It’s been reported in more than a dozen states.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said, “It’s primarily in kids less than five years of age. We will start collecting case reports from physicians. It’s been becoming a reportable condition now in Mississippi. Physicians need to tell us so we can then report it on the CDC. Thus far, we have one suspect case of this syndrome that we are looking into right now.”

More than 100 children have been affected in New York along. Three children have died in that state.