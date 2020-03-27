NAS Meridian civilian tests positive for COVID-19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A civilian employee at Naval Air Station Meridian’s Navy Exchange (NEX) retail store tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The employee is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

No COVID-19 testing is currently being conducted onboard NAS Meridian.

“The safety and well-being of our military members, civilian employees,

contractors, family members, and retirees remains our top priority,” said

Capt. Brian Horstman, commanding officer of NAS Meridian. “NAS Meridian will

continue to provide military services to our tenant commands who are

providing training to those who are needed for Fleet operations, while

adhering to the CDC and Department of Defense guidelines for stopping the

spread of COVID-19.”

The employee had minimal contact with others, but for precautions, the NEX

main store and NEX Mini-Mart are closed for a deep cleaning procedure and

store employees have been sent home. The store is expected to reopen soon.

In consultation with the State of Mississippi Public Health and Navy public

health officials it was deemed that a quarantine for additional personnel

was not needed due to the lack of exposure to other NEX employees/associates

or patrons.

Contact tracing performed by public health officials is also underway.

The Navy is working closely with interagency partners to ensure we do

everything possible to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force and

families.

NAS Meridian