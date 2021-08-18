Natchez Adams school board considering vaccine requirements for employees

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Natchez Adams school board may soon require all school district employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Natchez Democrat.

The Board of Trustees adopted a proposal that said it’s their intention to develop a district policy mandating that all employees be vaccinated. Board member Phillip West made the motion to adopt the proposal, and it passed unanimously.

According to attorney Bruce Kuehnle, the proposal allows the school board to move forward with developing a policy dealing with the mandatory vaccination of school district employees. Once the policy is created, it would be presented to the board for further discussion.