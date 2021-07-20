Natchez Adams School District to require all students to wear masks for upcoming school year

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Natchez Adams School District (NASD) said students at all grade levels will be required to wear face masks during the 2021-2022 school year. According to the Natchez Democrat, the district is planning to resume in-person learning in the fall.

“Last year was a tough year, but all in all everyone did a good job of adjusting,” NASD Public Relations Director Tony Fields said. “Our teachers did a phenomenal job of learning how to teach virtually on the fly. We’re looking forward to in-person learning and can add distance learning component to it now that students have access to laptops that they will be able to use during the school day.”

The upcoming school year begins August 2, 2021. Fields said plans are still fluid for the district as they continue to listen to guidance from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to Fields, students will have to have medical documentation to be offered virtual instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.